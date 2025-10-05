What Takaichi Means For Japan And The Wider World

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - As Japan's answer to Margaret Thatcher seems about to ascend to the premiership, political wonks everywhere are reaching for the popcorn.

With Donald Trump's trade war and China's increasing dominance shaking up the global order, the entrance of a strong-willed conservative Japanese leader - the first female one, no less - makes for quite a wildcard.

For example, Sanae Takaichi, 64, recently discussed renegotiating the tariff deal that outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba forged with US President Donald Trump. She's a long-time China critic who makes regular visits to Yasukuni, a Tokyo shrine that honors Japan's war dead.

Suffice to say, Trump's team spent the weekend on Signal text chains and Chinese leader Xi Jinping can't be happy about her win as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader.

Even the milestone of the first female Japanese leader is complicated by the fact that Takaichi is no one's idea of a progressive feminist. The self-described“Iron Lady” opposes married couples using separate surnames, something for which the female masses have clamored for years. She's dismissive of allowing a woman to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne, even though Japan has had empresses in the past. She opposes same-sex marriage.

True, Takaichi has pledged to narrow Japan's gender gap - and name enough women to her Cabinet to put Tokyo in league with Nordic countries. But then we heard similar promises from Takaichi's political hero and mentor, Shinzo Abe.

In December 2012, the late Abe led Takaichi's LDP back to power with a bold plan to revitalize an aging and uncompetitive economy. A major pillar of“Abenomics” was empowering the female half of Japan's 125 million people. He aimed to create a“society where all women shine.”

It was a wildly optimistic moment for Japan's other half. For years, leading economists like Kathy Matsui, formerly of Goldman Sachs, have argued that nations and companies that best utilize their female workforces are the most vibrant, efficient and prosperous.

All available research from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank or investment banks worldwide confirms that underutilizing female talent is akin to tying one hand behind a nation's back.

As far back as 1999, Matsui argued that Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) would increase by as much as 15% if the female labor participation matched that of men. Back in 2012 and 2013, one of investors' justifications for piling into Nikkei 225 Stock Average companies was the supposed feminist groundswell to come.