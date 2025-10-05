School, Kindergarten, And Church Damaged In Lviv Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

“Briefly about the consequences of the shelling of Lviv: More than 1,000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church have been damaged. The situation is very difficult,” Sadovyi said.

According to him, people whose homes have had their windows and doors blown out will receive aid from the city budget.

Local authorities promise to provide a final assessment of the consequences of the enemy shelling during a meeting of the emergency commission.

It is noted that the air raid alert in Lviv lasted almost five hours during the night.

As reported by Ukrinform, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lviv regio by a Russian strike.