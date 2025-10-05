School, Kindergarten, And Church Damaged In Lviv Due To Russian Shelling
“Briefly about the consequences of the shelling of Lviv: More than 1,000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church have been damaged. The situation is very difficult,” Sadovyi said.
According to him, people whose homes have had their windows and doors blown out will receive aid from the city budget.
Local authorities promise to provide a final assessment of the consequences of the enemy shelling during a meeting of the emergency commission.Read also: Woman killed in artillery strike on village in Kharkiv region
It is noted that the air raid alert in Lviv lasted almost five hours during the night.
As reported by Ukrinform, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lviv regio by a Russian strike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment