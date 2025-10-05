Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
School, Kindergarten, And Church Damaged In Lviv Due To Russian Shelling

School, Kindergarten, And Church Damaged In Lviv Due To Russian Shelling


2025-10-05 08:06:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

“Briefly about the consequences of the shelling of Lviv: More than 1,000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church have been damaged. The situation is very difficult,” Sadovyi said.

According to him, people whose homes have had their windows and doors blown out will receive aid from the city budget.

Local authorities promise to provide a final assessment of the consequences of the enemy shelling during a meeting of the emergency commission.

Read also: Woman killed in artillery strike on village in Kharkiv region

It is noted that the air raid alert in Lviv lasted almost five hours during the night.

As reported by Ukrinform, a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the Lviv regio by a Russian strike.

MENAFN05102025000193011044ID1110152317

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search