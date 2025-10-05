Al Ma'wa Reserve Records 26,000 Visitors, Boosts Ecotourism, Conservation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife in Jerash recorded 26,289 visitors since the beginning of 2025, underscoring the Kingdom's growing interest in ecotourism and biodiversity preservation.Reserve Director Mustafa Khreisat said Sunday that Al Ma'wa represents a pioneering model in the region. Established through a partnership between the Princess Alia Foundation and Four Paws International, it is the first center in the Middle East dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in line with international standards.Spread across 1,100 dunams of natural forest, the reserve provides a safe habitat and comprehensive veterinary, nutritional, and psychological care for dozens of animals rescued or confiscated from adverse conditions.Currently, the reserve is home to 33 lions, nine bears, three tigers, four hyenas, seven wolves, 17 monkeys, as well as a cheetah and a wildcat.Khreisat highlighted that Al Ma'wa's mission extends beyond animal rescue to include forest protection, reducing environmental degradation, raising awareness on wildlife conservation, and supporting local communities by creating jobs and promoting ecotourism linked to northern tourist trails.He added that the reserve's initiatives feature environmental education and community engagement, including workshops, school and university programs, and the "Nature School" project aimed at instilling environmental responsibility in children.