Youngboi OG Breaks Out With Viral Single "How can I love?"
(MENAFNEditorial) South African rapper and singer Youngboi OG has captured international attention with his breakout single "How can I love?", a heartfelt track that has resonated with millions of listeners worldwide.
The song was first released on YouTube on July 8, 2024, and officially dropped on major streaming platforms on July 14, 2024. Produced by Prodcross, "How can I love?" combines melancholic melodies with a minimalistic trap beat, allowing Youngboi OG’s raw and vulnerable lyrics about love, loss, and emotional struggles to take center stage.
Shortly after its release, "How can I love?" gained massive traction on TikTok, where users connected with its emotional tone and turned it into a viral sound. The song's viral momentum helped it spread across other platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, dramatically boosting Youngboi OG’s growing fanbase.
The track later served as the lead single for Youngboi OG’s EP The One Piece of Me You Didn't Know Exist, released in late 2024. The EP continued to explore the themes of vulnerability and self-discovery that first drew audiences to "How can I love?".
Youngboi OG, whose real name is Geraldo Gershwin Saal, hails from Aggeneys, South Africa. He first rose to attention with his 2023 debut EP The Greatest of Me, and further cemented his presence with his 2024 album From Vision to Reality. However, it is "How can I love?" that marked a turning point in his career, establishing him as one of the rising voices in South African hip-hop and melodic rap.
In a recent livestream, Youngboi OG spoke about the song’s impact: "I never expected it to go viral. I just spoke from my heart — and it turns out a lot of people felt the same way."
Following the success of "How can I love?", Youngboi OG is expected to announce new music and live performances in 2025, signaling that his journey is just getting started.
