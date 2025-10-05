403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Senegal to Review Oil, Gas Codes Ahead of MSGBC 2025
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 3, 2025/ -- Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy and Mines of Senegal, has announced the country will review its oil and gas codes ahead of the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 9-10.
The announcement was made during a press briefing at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town on Thursday.
“ “Senegal is currently reviewing all of its codes, as well as developments in the electricity sector, in order to create a framework for industrializat”on,” Minister Diop stated.
According to the Minister, the revisions will emphasize transparency, local content and ensuring that revenues more directly benefit Senegalese citizens.
Meanwhile, Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia, announced that the country is in advanced stages of negotiations for well licenses.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
The announcement was made during a press briefing at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town on Thursday.
“ “Senegal is currently reviewing all of its codes, as well as developments in the electricity sector, in order to create a framework for industrializat”on,” Minister Diop stated.
According to the Minister, the revisions will emphasize transparency, local content and ensuring that revenues more directly benefit Senegalese citizens.
Meanwhile, Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia, announced that the country is in advanced stages of negotiations for well licenses.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment