Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Russell Takes Pole As Mercedes Resurges


2025-10-05 06:08:29
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercedes returned to the front in Singapore, where George Russell secured pole position for today's Formula 1 race at Marina Bay with a 1:29.158 lap.

The Briton capitalized when Max Verstappen's final attempt was aborted, locking in the top spot on a circuit where track position is crucial.

Oscar Piastri completed the top three, underscoring McLaren's strong one-lap pace this season.

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto originally qualified 16th for Sauber but was promoted to 14th after both Williams cars were disqualified from qualifying, reshaping the lower half of the grid.

The Marina Bay street course remains one of the sport's most demanding venues, with close walls, heavy braking zones, and a high chance of Safety Cars that can upend strategies.

For viewers in Brazil, the race begins at 09:00 (Brasília). Broadcasts are available on Band and BandSports, with Bandplay offering streaming.


Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Russell Takes Pole As Mercedes Resurges
F1 TV, the championship's official platform, also carries live coverage by subscription, with monthly and annual plans.

This season's driver line-ups reflect a year of change at the top teams. Ferrari fields Charles Leclerc alongside Lewis Hamilton, who made the high-profile switch from Mercedes. Mercedes pairs Russell with rising talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

McLaren runs Lando Norris and Piastri. Red Bull's line-up features Verstappen with Liam Lawson.

Other pairings include Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at Aston Martin; Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan at Alpine; Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz at Williams; Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda at RB; Nico Hülkenberg with Bortoleto at Sauber; and Esteban Ocon with Oliver Bearman at Haas.

After Singapore, the calendar turns to a run through the Americas and the Gulf: United States (October 19), Mexico (October 26), São Paulo (November 9), Las Vegas (November 22), Qatar (November 30), and Abu Dhabi (December 7).

Why it matters: Singapore's street race often rewards clean execution more than outright speed.

A front-row start, sharp pit calls, and timing with potential Safety Cars can decide the outcome-factors that make Russell's pole a significant advantage and keep the chase behind him wide open.
See who the Formula 1 drivers are this year:

  • McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
  • Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
  • RBR: Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
  • Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli
  • Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
  • Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
  • Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon
  • RB: Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda
  • Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
  • Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman

Which are the next Formula 1 races in 2025, and when will they take place?

  • United States GP: October 19
  • Mexico GP: October 26
  • São Paulo GP: November 9
  • Las Vegas GP: November 22
  • Qatar GP: November 30
  • Abu Dhabi GP: December 7

MENAFN05102025007421016031ID1110152127

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search