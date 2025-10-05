403
Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Russell Takes Pole As Mercedes Resurges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercedes returned to the front in Singapore, where George Russell secured pole position for today's Formula 1 race at Marina Bay with a 1:29.158 lap.
The Briton capitalized when Max Verstappen's final attempt was aborted, locking in the top spot on a circuit where track position is crucial.
Oscar Piastri completed the top three, underscoring McLaren's strong one-lap pace this season.
Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto originally qualified 16th for Sauber but was promoted to 14th after both Williams cars were disqualified from qualifying, reshaping the lower half of the grid.
The Marina Bay street course remains one of the sport's most demanding venues, with close walls, heavy braking zones, and a high chance of Safety Cars that can upend strategies.
For viewers in Brazil, the race begins at 09:00 (Brasília). Broadcasts are available on Band and BandSports, with Bandplay offering streaming.
F1 TV, the championship's official platform, also carries live coverage by subscription, with monthly and annual plans.
This season's driver line-ups reflect a year of change at the top teams. Ferrari fields Charles Leclerc alongside Lewis Hamilton, who made the high-profile switch from Mercedes. Mercedes pairs Russell with rising talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
McLaren runs Lando Norris and Piastri. Red Bull's line-up features Verstappen with Liam Lawson.
Other pairings include Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at Aston Martin; Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan at Alpine; Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz at Williams; Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda at RB; Nico Hülkenberg with Bortoleto at Sauber; and Esteban Ocon with Oliver Bearman at Haas.
After Singapore, the calendar turns to a run through the Americas and the Gulf: United States (October 19), Mexico (October 26), São Paulo (November 9), Las Vegas (November 22), Qatar (November 30), and Abu Dhabi (December 7).
Why it matters: Singapore's street race often rewards clean execution more than outright speed.
A front-row start, sharp pit calls, and timing with potential Safety Cars can decide the outcome-factors that make Russell's pole a significant advantage and keep the chase behind him wide open.
See who the Formula 1 drivers are this year:
Which are the next Formula 1 races in 2025, and when will they take place?
For viewers in Brazil, the race begins at 09:00 (Brasília). Broadcasts are available on Band and BandSports, with Bandplay offering streaming.
See who the Formula 1 drivers are this year:
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
RBR: Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
Mercedes: George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Alpine: Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan
Williams: Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon
RB: Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda
Sauber: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto
Haas: Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman
Which are the next Formula 1 races in 2025, and when will they take place?
United States GP: October 19
Mexico GP: October 26
São Paulo GP: November 9
Las Vegas GP: November 22
Qatar GP: November 30
Abu Dhabi GP: December 7
