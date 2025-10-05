Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Become Parents Welcome A Baby Girl

Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, make-up artist Sshura Khan, have embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, shared their joy with fans on social media, expressing gratitude and happiness as they stepped into a new chapter of life together.

This marks Arbaaz's second time as a father. He already shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora.

A Joyous Announcement and a Beautiful Union

Arbaaz and Sshura made their marriage official on December 25, 2023, through an intimate nikah ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends. Arbaaz opted for a floral printed bandhgala suit, while Sshura looked radiant in a pastel-hued lehenga with intricate embroidery.

At the time, Arbaaz had shared photos from the ceremony with a heartfelt message, expressing that he and Sshura were beginning a lifetime of love and togetherness and requested blessings from everyone for their new journey.

Arbaaz on Becoming a Father Again

Earlier in June, the 57-year-old actor had confirmed news of Sshura's pregnancy in an interview. He acknowledged that the news was already public and expressed how thrilled both families were. Arbaaz described the period as an incredibly exciting time for them, filled with anticipation and happiness as they prepared to welcome their first child together.

Reflecting on becoming a father again after many years, Arbaaz admitted that he did feel a sense of nervousness. He explained that such feelings were natural for anyone stepping into parenthood, even the second time around. He said that the experience brought a renewed sense of joy and responsibility into his life, something he deeply appreciated.

When asked about his approach to parenting, Arbaaz emphasized that there are no fixed labels for what makes a good parent. In his view, the key lies in being present, caring, attentive, and loving. He shared that all he wished was to do his best for his daughter and be the kind of parent who is always there for her.

With the arrival of their baby girl, Arbaaz and Sshura have begun a beautiful new journey together, surrounded by love, blessings, and the warmth of family.