Blinkit Delivery Guy Caught Touching Woman On Camera Company Responds: 'Women Safety Is A Joke'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a woman has claimed that she was molested by a Blinkit delivery partner while she was receiving her order. Her ordeal was captured on a CCTV camera, the footage of which she shared online.

In the viral video, the delivery guy can be seen inappropriately touching the woman while collecting cash from her.

The woman shared the CCTV footage of the incident on the social media platform X and asked if women's safety was a joke in India. She also demanded strict action against the culprit from the e-commerce platform.

“This is what happened with me today while ordering from Blinkit . The delivery guy asked for my address again and then touched me inappropriately,” she wrote.

“This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit ...is women safety is joke in India?” she added.

In a separate comment, she said that after the delivery partner tried to touch her inappropriately,“I tried to cover my chest with the parcel so that he won't touch my chest again.”

Watch the video here:Here's what Blinkit said:

Blinkit apologised to the woman in the comments of her X post and assured her that necessary action was taken against the delivery partner.

“Hi, we appreciate your time over the phone. We're truly sorry for the incident and understand how upsetting this must be,” Blinkit wrote in a comment.

“Please be assured that the necessary actions have been taken as discussed. Feel free to DM us for any further questions or support,” they added.

Here's how netizens responded:

Social media users were enraged by the actions of the Blinkit delivery partner and warned the e-commerce platform to“sack him immediately” if they do not want a mass boycott.

“Sack him immediately and block him from your platform permanently. If you care about your customer,” a user said.

Another user claimed that Blinkit is also culpable in this case.“Serious action must be taken against both the perpetrator and the company based on the CCTV video. Termination isn't the solution.”

“He must be jailed and the concerned. Blinkit bosses too must face the law,” the user added.

“Let's know the action you took or else we'll go for a campaign for mass boycott #BoycottBlinkit” added another.