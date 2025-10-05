South Carolina State University On 'Lockdown' After Shooting At Hugine Suites: What We Know So Far
The university also warned some students, saying, "If you are not a current student, please do not attempt to come to campus."
"Public Safety has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate. Hugine Suites residents who are not in the complex report to SHM," the alert flashing on the website read.
It added, "Anyone in Hugine Suites stay put. Students in other residence halls return to your rooms. Off-campus residents, please exit the campus."
The message was conveyed as it's the university's homecoming week.
According to Newsweek, Campus security asked South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the incident at Hugine Suites.
SLED said in a statement to local broadcaster WIS News 10 just after midnight: "SLED is investigating and may have more information at a later time.”
The university's lockdown measures remain in effect while authorities seek additional information about the shooting.
There have been no confirmed reports regarding injuries or arrests, and officials have not yet disclosed a timeline for when normal campus operations might resume, Newsweek reported.
It added that the college has stated that updates will be issued as new verified information becomes available.
