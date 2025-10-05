Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Badminton Official Praises Young Athletes' Performance At CIS Games

2025-10-05 06:04:46
Nazrin Abdul

Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ajdar Jafarov, has commended the performance of the national badminton team during the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists in Gabala, where the badminton events were held, Jafarov highlighted the athletes' strong preparation and promising results.

“I rate our athletes' performance positively,” he said.“We didn't rely on regional players this time. The fact that our junior athletes performed well on the international stage is truly encouraging. I believe these Games will play an important role in their development.”

Jafarov noted that while the team showed technical strength, a lack of experience was a key factor in missing out on gold:

“In my view, what we lacked was experience, not skill. Our technical preparation was at a high level. Some of our players were competing internationally for the first time. Hosting the Games added pressure and responsibility, but I'm confident these athletes will achieve strong results in the future.”

Azerbaijan's badminton team concluded the 3rd CIS Games with one silver and six bronze medals.

