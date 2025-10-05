Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Zaporizhzhia, Number Of People Injured Due To Russian Attack Climbs To Ten

2025-10-05 06:04:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

“There are already ten wounded: the number of people affected by the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing,” Fedorov said.

According to him, two people, a 60-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, are still being examined by doctors.

As noted, the condition of most of the victims enables outpatient treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched at least 10 strikes with drones and KAB missiles on Zaporizhzhia, and some areas are without electricity and water.

