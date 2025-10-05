In Zaporizhzhia, Number Of People Injured Due To Russian Attack Climbs To Ten
“There are already ten wounded: the number of people affected by the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing,” Fedorov said.
According to him, two people, a 60-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, are still being examined by doctors.
As noted, the condition of most of the victims enables outpatient treatment.
Read also: State Emergency Service clears nearly 620,000 explosive devices across Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched at least 10 strikes with drones and KAB missiles on Zaporizhzhia, and some areas are without electricity and water.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment