403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nine Injured In Russian Attack On Ukraine's Kherson
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine people, including two children, were injured in Russian airstrikes on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Governor of Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported Sunday.
Prokudin added that eight high-rise buildings and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as shops and agricultural land.
Reports from Moscow and Kyiv conflict regarding field data, with no possibility to verify these data from an independent source due to ongoing fighting since February 2022. children injured Kherson damaged
Governor of Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported Sunday.
Prokudin added that eight high-rise buildings and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as shops and agricultural land.
Reports from Moscow and Kyiv conflict regarding field data, with no possibility to verify these data from an independent source due to ongoing fighting since February 2022. children injured Kherson damaged
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment