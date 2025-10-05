Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nine Injured In Russian Attack On Ukraine's Kherson

2025-10-05 05:07:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine people, including two children, were injured in Russian airstrikes on the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Governor of Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, Ukrainian news agency (Ukrinform) reported Sunday.
Prokudin added that eight high-rise buildings and 12 private houses were damaged, as well as shops and agricultural land.
Reports from Moscow and Kyiv conflict regarding field data, with no possibility to verify these data from an independent source due to ongoing fighting since February 2022. children injured Kherson damaged

