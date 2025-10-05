Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $2.27, or 3.16 percent, compared to last week, to $69.57 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $70.65 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $69.21 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.03 per barrel, which is $2.23, or 3.17 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.11 per barrel, and the minimum price $66.95 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $54.62 per barrel, down $3.03, or 5.25 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.04 per barrel, and the lowest $53.32 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.34 per barrel for the week, down $2.14, or 3.08 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.85 per barrel, and the lowest $66.01 per barrel.