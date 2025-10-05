J&K Bank Continues To Empower Aspiring Youth Under Mission YUVA

Srinagar- In line with its mission to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the youth, J&K Bank organised Multiple Login Day events across Jammu and Kashmir under Mission YUVA during this week.

Held at various district and zonal offices, these Login Day events witnessed the participation of senior government officials, officers of the Bank, and dozens of enthusiastic youth-all united by a shared vision of contributing to the region's economic growth through innovation and enterprise.

Participating in some of these event, senior officers of district administrations lauded the Bank for its proactive approach in implementing the J&K Government's flagship Mission YUVA program. They advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their ventures with innovation and dedication so that they not only become self-reliant but create jobs for others as well.

Speaking at these events, the Bank's leadership stressed that the Bank sees youth as a force for change who can shape not only their own destiny but can transform the socio-economic conditions of this region. Under Mission YUVA, they said, the Bank is taking measures to ensure that youth are enabled to transform their viable ideas into successful enterprises by providing them accessible credit along with handholding support.

At these functions, sanction letters were handed over to hundreds of beneficiary entrepreneurs, symbolising the first step towards realizing their dreams under the Mission YUVA framework.

In Samba, General Manager Ashutosh Sareen chaired the Login Day event with ADDC (Samba) Jagdish Singh as co-chair. The event witnessed the dignitaries handing over sanction letters to beneficiary entrepreneurs from different parts of Samba district. The function was attended by Zonal Head (Kathua) Suresh Kumar Chowdhary, Assistant Director Employment Naresh Kumar, Cluster Heads and other officials of the Bank besides representatives of the local administration.

The Login Day event at Ganderbal was chaired by General Manager Rakesh Koul in presence of Zonal Head (Budgam) Shadab Mehboob, Cluster Head, LDM and other officials of the Bank. On the occasion, the dignitaries handed over sanction letters to beneficiary entrepreneurs.

The Login Day event at Anantnag was chaired by General Manager Peer Masood Ahmad with ADDC (Anantnag) S. S. Bali as co-chair. The dignitaries handed over sanction letters to beneficiary entrepreneurs during the function that was attended by Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khavar Mehraj Handoo, DGM Iftikhar Ahmad Sofi, and other officers of the Bank.

In Jammu, General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool chaired the Login Day event with ADDC (Jammu) Sher Singh as co-chair in presence of Bank's GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta. The dignitaries also handed over sanction letters to the aspiring entrepreneurs on the occasion. Zonal Head (Jammu) Anita Nehru and other officers of the Bank and district administration were also present on the occasion.

General Manager Anand Pal Singh chaired the Bhaderwah event with ADC (Bhaderwah) Sunil Kumar Bhutyal as co-chair. The event was attended by Zonal Head (Doda) Vinay Gupta, Cluster Heads and other officials of the Bank. On the occasion, the dignitaries handed over sanction letters to beneficiary entrepreneurs.

In Baramulla, General Manager Rajesh Gupta presided over the event attended by Zonal Head (Baramulla) Tanveer Ahmad Najar, Cluster Heads and other officials of the Bank. The event witnessed the handing over of sanction letters to beneficiary entrepreneurs.

In Rajouri, General Manager Rajesh Malla Tickoo chaired the event with ACR (Rajouri) Jahangir Khan as Co-chaired in presence of Zonal Head (Rajouri) Rajiv Kumar Digra, LDM (Rajouri) Ravinder Singh Nagra, Tehsildar Rajouri Virendra Choudhary and other officers of the Bank. Sanction letters were handed over to the aspiring entrepreneurs under Mission Yuva.