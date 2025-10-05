Lakshmi Puja 2025 Vastu Tips: Follow THIS For Wealth, Prosperity

Many consider their home a temple. Therefore, it's very important to keep the house clean. To increase respect and prestige, make progress in education, and reap the benefits of wealth and fame, keeping this one item at home is crucial. For this, one must consider the Vastu of the house. Vastu Shastra has a special contribution in organizing and enriching our lives.

Importance of Keeping Lakshmi's Pot or 'Ghot'-

In severe financial distress, this pot acts like a blessing and brings prosperity to the home. Goddess Lakshmi resides where her pot is kept. Lakshmi's pot controls the planets and removes troubles that come our way. The chances of getting a promotion at work will increase. Unprecedented success is achieved in the field of education. Business also grows. You will receive the benefits of wealth like a boon. If a person is afflicted by Shani Dosha or Mangal Dosha, keeping this pot in the north direction can provide relief from them.

Keep Lakshmi's Pot or 'Ghot' in This Direction

In Hinduism, it is believed that the gods reside in the north. Therefore, placing Lakshmi's pot in the north direction of the house yields special results. And with Goddess Lakshmi's grace, financial problems stay away from the home. The rule for keeping this pot is to bring it home on the day of Lakshmi Puja every year. Deposit money into the pot daily according to your ability. The effectiveness of this pot during times of need and crisis will be understood when the time comes. However, this pot should never be kept empty. One must deposit money into it daily in the name of the Goddess, as per their capacity.

Additionally, if Lakshmi's pot is in the house, there should be no cobwebs on any door or corner. Unnecessary clutter should not be kept inside the house. Unnecessary items should not be kept on the roof. To maintain happiness and prosperity at home, it is considered auspicious to keep an earthen pot or jug in the house.