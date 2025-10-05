WWE Smackdown: 3 Key Reasons Behind The Miz Betraying Carmelo Hayes

The Miz shocked fans by turning on Carmelo Hayes. Here are three major reasons behind the betrayal.

Just before The Miz delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to Hayes, the two had a tense exchange backstage. Miz confronted Hayes about not saving him during their tag match the previous week. Hayes bluntly replied that Miz should have kicked out on his own.

When Miz insisted that tag partners must protect each other, Hayes fired back that Miz had been controlling him from the start. Hayes ended the conversation with,“This is done,” signaling the collapse of their alliance. That moment proved to be the trigger for Miz's betrayal.

The cracks in their partnership were visible during their tag match against The Street Profits. Miz tagged himself in without Hayes' consent, once again trying to dictate the match. Frustrated, Hayes stood by and refused to break up the pinfall when Miz was in trouble. This cold response carried into the following week, when Miz confronted him about the incident. The tension from that refusal set the stage for their eventual split.

Another factor behind the betrayal could be WWE's creative direction. Hayes has mostly been portrayed as a heel or tweener since joining SmackDown. However, reports suggest WWE has been preparing to shift him into a babyface role. Wrestling insider Cory Hays recently noted that the company wants to see Hayes as a fan favorite. Triple H has long admired Hayes since his NXT days, and this storyline could be the launchpad for his official babyface run.