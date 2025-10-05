403
Zayed International Airport wins big in Cannes, receives coveted ‘Best Airport for Retail’ at Frontier Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Bidaya Corporate Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 3 October 2025: Zayed International Airport (AUH) has been awarded ‘Best Airport for Retail’ at the Frontier Awards 2025, marking yet another jewel in AUH’s crown as a global benchmark for experiential travel, commercial innovation and architectural excellence.
Announced during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, the coveted recognition builds on the Highly Commendable recognition received at the Frontier Awards in 2024. The prize is also the latest to decorate Abu Dhabi Airports’ portfolio, which includes AUH being named the World’s Most Beautiful Airport at the Prix Versailles last year, cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global leader in airport design and experience.
At the same event, Presentedby – Avolta was awarded the ‘Best Speciality Concept’ in recognition of their innovative approach that has excited millions of travellers at AUH through design, innovation and consumer engagement. This achievement complements their recent Platinum Award in the Interior Design – Retails, Shops, Department Stores and Mall category at the London Design Awards 2025, further exemplifying AUH’s collaborative spirit and its role as a global retail innovation hub.
The Frontier Awards represent one of the highest honours in global travel retail, recognising creativity, innovation and commercial excellence. Abu Dhabi Airports’ triumph at the 2025 awards is an achievement that supports a strategic vision to place passengers at the core of every innovation and development.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication over the past two years in positioning Zayed International Airport among the world’s leading retail destinations. These global recognitions reaffirm our belief that airports can enrich, delight, and embody the spirit and ambition of Abu Dhabi. I would like to extend our gratitude to all our partners and concessionaires. Their collaboration and commitment to excellence are fundamental to our shared success and the worldclass experience we offer. Through AUH, we proudly showcase the emirate’s vision and innovation to the world.”
Since its launch in November 2023, AUH has reimagined the future of airport experiences through a meticulously curated retail environment that seamlessly blends global luxury brands, authentic UAE hospitality, and immersive passenger experiences to evoke a distinct and welcoming sense of place. With more than 163 retail and dining outlets spread across 37,500sqm, AUH serves as the ultimate destination for world-class travel to meet world-class retail, and as a dynamic launchpad for pioneering travel retail concepts that consistently elevate the airport experience.
