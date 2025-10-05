403
LG TEASES ARRIVAL OF NEXT-GEN CINEBEAM – A NEW ERA OF PORTABLE HOME ENTERTAINMEN– – ON THE’UAE’S HORIZON
DUBAI, October 03, 202– – LG Electronics (LG) hasteased the impending arrival of its next-generation portable projector, the LG CineBeam S, primed to build on the global and regional success of its CineBeam Q predecessor.
Theforthcoming CineBeam S will reshape portable home cinema even further, blending cutting-edge technology with a design that promises to break the barriers of space limitations.
Capable of delivering a truly immersive viewing experience, CineBeam S customers can expectbreathtaking visual performance and dynamic audio, designed specifically to captivate viewers, with LG’s intuitive webOS platfor– – for instant access to a world of entertainm–nt – seamlessly integrated.
Crafted in the LG lab for unparalleled convenience, the CineBeam S will maintain a remarkably compact and elegant, efficiently portable form, with a further refined integrated rotating handle allowing for easy transport and precise angle adjustments, and enabling owners to project stunning visuals onto virtually any surface.
The LG CineBeam S ismore than just a projector; it's poised to be a complete entertainment hub designed for the modern UAE lifestyle, whether for a family movie night, or a backyard gathering with friends, bringing cinema-quality visuals, immersive sound, and customizable ambiance to any setting, reimagining what's possible in portable entertainment.
Get ready for entertainment that knows no boundaries, delivered ina compact, stylish, and advanced device that promises to transform every moment into a memorable cinematic and sensory event.
To learn more about the innovative, portable LG CineBeam S ahead of its imminent regional launch, please visit
