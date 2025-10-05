403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baseload Power Vital to Drive Industrial Ambitions Says Zimbabwe Energy Minister
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 3, 2025/ -- July Moyo, Minister of Power and Energy Development, Zimbabwe has indicated that Africa’s push for industrial growth will require a balanced energy mix, stressing that renewable sources alone cannot sustain the contine’t’s heavy industries.
“ “Recent years have witnessed an increasing –rend – the rise of renewable energy techn”logies,” Minister Moyo stated“ adding, “However, steel, mining and manufacturing require constant and high-capacity electricity. Herein’lies Africa⦣8211;s challenge – how to strike the right balance between scaling up renewables and maintain the c”rrent baseload,” he said during a keynote speech at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025.
While renewables are expanding rapidly and offer cleaner, locally produced power, the Minister highlighted, conventional baseload generation remains vital. He called for renewable energy to be reframed as complementary rather than replacement technologies. Ensuring this balance, he said, will be key to securing long-term socioeconomic growth
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
“ “Recent years have witnessed an increasing –rend – the rise of renewable energy techn”logies,” Minister Moyo stated“ adding, “However, steel, mining and manufacturing require constant and high-capacity electricity. Herein’lies Africa⦣8211;s challenge – how to strike the right balance between scaling up renewables and maintain the c”rrent baseload,” he said during a keynote speech at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025.
While renewables are expanding rapidly and offer cleaner, locally produced power, the Minister highlighted, conventional baseload generation remains vital. He called for renewable energy to be reframed as complementary rather than replacement technologies. Ensuring this balance, he said, will be key to securing long-term socioeconomic growth
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment