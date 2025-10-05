Syria's Transitional Authorities Launch Vote For New Legislature

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, Oct 5 (IANS) Syria's transitional authorities on Sunday launched the country's first parliamentary elections since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad last December, marking a new stage in the country's post-conflict political transition.

Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) across most provinces for members of local electoral bodies to cast their votes for the 210-seat People's Assembly, according to the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections.

Committee spokesman Nawar Najmeh said the voting process will continue until noon and may be extended until 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) if necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the voting ends, ballot boxes will be opened publicly, and preliminary results will be announced on the same day. The final results are expected early next week, following a review of any objections.

The elections are being conducted under a temporary system that stipulates two-thirds of the parliament's members are elected, while the remaining one-third are appointed by Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Officials say this approach aims to ensure fair representation for all regions and social groups during Syria's transition.

Najmeh explained that instead of being decided by a direct public vote, the elections are being conducted through local electoral bodies composed of community representatives. These bodies, selected earlier this year, are responsible for both organising the vote and choosing members of parliament from among themselves.

"This method allows broader participation under the current conditions," Najmeh said, noting that many Syrians have been displaced or lost official documents, making direct nationwide voting difficult.

More than 1,500 candidates, including 14 per cent women, are contesting seats across 50 electoral districts. Voting will not take place in parts of Raqqa, Hasakah and Sweida provinces until security and logistical conditions in these provinces permit.

Najmeh said the process is designed to ensure that the new parliament reflects Syria's diverse population, including women, the disabled and families of war victims.