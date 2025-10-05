403
INDIAN TEEN WHO LEFT HOME WITH $10 WINS $100,000 CHEGG.ORG GLOBAL STUDENT PRIZE
(MENAFN- Four) Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old innovator from Bihar, India, who grew up in poverty and left home at 14 to pursue a better educatio , has been named the winner of the CheggGlobal Student Prize 2025, a $100,000 award given to one exceptional student that has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond. He was selected from almost 11,000 nominations and applications from 148 countries around the world. Adarsh, a student at Jayshree Periwal International School, accepted the award in London, UK.
Cheggpartnered with the Varkey Foundation to launch the annual CheggGlobal Student Prize in 2021. It is a sister award to the Varkey Foun’ation’s $1 million Global Teacher Prize and newly launched $1 million Global Schools Prize. The intention was to create a powerful new platform to shine a spotlight on extraordinary students who are reshaping communities and the world through innovation, leadership, and service. The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for t e prize.
Born in Champaran, Bihar, with no stable electricity and limited internet access, Adarsh Kumar was raised by a single mother who cleaned homes to fund his education. When she spent her life savings on a laptop, it became his gateway to possibility. Through YouTube and Google, he taught himself coding, start-up skills, and entrepreneurship.
At just 13, he launched the non-profit Mission Badlao with his sister-in-law, mobilising his community and achieving real change, including securing land for a new government school, facilitating 2,000+ COVID vaccinations, distributing menstrual health products, and planting 3,000 trees.
Determined to break barriers, he left home on his own at 14 with only 1,000 Rupees ($10) and headed to Kota, hundreds of miles away, in pursuit of coaching for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examinati n.
Unable to afford the coaching, he camped out in libraries, using free Wi-Fi to cold-email mentors, land internships, and shadow start-up foun ers. These experiences became the foundation of Skillzo, a transformative platform launched in 2023, equipping underserved high school students with mentorship, entrepreneurship training, and real-world opportunities. By designing tailored courses and sourcing industry experts aligned with st’dents’ ambitions, he built more than just a pr–gramme – he built a launchpad for futures. In just over two years, Skillzo has already empowered over 20,000 students, many of whom have gone on to earn scholarships, launch ventures, and win national awards. At its core, Skillzo is about giving young people the tools, confidence, and connections they need to shape their own destinies.
Adarsh independently sat for his Grade 10 board exams which allowed him to win a full scholarship to Jayshree Periwal International School in Rajasthan, ’ne of India’s best IB schools, worth 30 lakh Rupees. Here, he helped three other students secure the same life-changing sup ort. As CMO of Bihar Chhatra S’nsad, the state’s largest student-led policy forum, he has engaged 1,500+ youth in governance and raised $36,000 for student initiatives.
Internationally, he was named the youngest Google Youth Advisor, joining 52 global leaders shaping technology policy.
With the $100,000 prize money, Adarsh plans to launc SkillzoX, an AI-powered mentorship platform for rural learners, and the Ignite Fellowship, a global accelerator for student changemakers.
Nathan Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and President of Chegg, Inc., said:
“At Chegg, we celebrate the ideas, passion, and courage of students who are shaping a better future for us all. ’darsh’s story is more than a personal –riumph – it is a powerful symbol of the courage and grit of young changemakers everywhere, whose voices deserve to be heard and whose stories can inspire the world. Their stories remind us of the extraordinary impact students can have when they are given the support and platform to act on the”r vision.”
Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation, s id:
“Congratulations, Adarsh. Your journey is a powerful reminder that education is the greatest –ift we can give – it opens doors, creates opportunity, and transforms lives. Through your determination and vision, you have shown how education can turn even the greatest challenges into a pathway to a brighter future. Most importantly, you have taken what you have learned and used it to make a lasting impact on the lives of many ”ther young people.”
Applications and nom’nations for this year’s Global Student Prize opened on Wednesday 19 February and closed on Sunday 27 April 2025. Students were assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their communities and beyond, overcome odds to achieve, demonstrate creativity and innovation, and operate as global citizens.
Last year⦁acute;s winner was 18-yáar-old Ángela Elena Olazarán Laureano, who helped create Ixtlilton, an AI-powered virtual medical assistant that can diagnose 21 diseases based on a series of questions. Designed with local medics during COVID-19, Ixtlilton helps people living in remote areas or far from medical centres determine if they need medical care.
If students were nominated, the person nominating them was asked to write a brief description online explaining why. The student being nominated was then sent an email inviting them to apply for the prize. Applicants were able to apply in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian. To join the conversation online follow @cheggdotor
-ENDS-
