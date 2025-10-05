403
Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike’s Comeback in Motion
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – 02 October 2025 – It’s been another testing quarter for the world’s largest sportswear brand, but today’s results showed signs of improvement. Crucially, investors were provided with some long-awaited signals that the turnaround plan laid by Elliott Hill, Nike’s two-time CEO, is starting to gain traction.
Sales rose 1% and inventories fell 2%, North America and EMEA were standout performers, while wholesale revenue surged 7% against expectations for a decline, a clear sign that rebuilding relationships with retailers is paying off and that it can still win in its biggest markets when it gets the formula right, said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro.
The shift in focus back to performance sports like running and basketball is beginning to bear fruit, with Nike’s running franchises seeing sales growth above 20% this quarter. However, China continues to be a major weak spot, and a comeback in the region will take time and money. The recently launched NikeSkims line offers a new growth driver, but the Kim Kardashian brand collaboration is still in its infancy. These are all key areas for Nike to drive profitability and grow market share once again over the next few years.
Tariffs are now set to cost Nike around USD$1.5 billion this year alone, adding more pressure to margins. Hill’s strategy is moving the business in the right direction, but the company has been clear that the turnaround won’t be a straight line.
The key takeaway here is that Nike is beginning to find its stride again, but the recovery is far from complete. Execution will be critical over the next few quarters. Hill still has a tough balancing act of clearing stock, reigniting consumer excitement, and defending market share against fast-growing competitors like On and Hoka. For investors, Nike’s unmatched brand equity provides a strong foundation, but this turnaround is a marathon, not a sprint.
