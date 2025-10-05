403
Turkey emphasizes reaching regional peace by ending Israel’s attacks
(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed Trump during a phone call that the establishment of regional peace is dependent on Israel halting its attacks.
Turkey’s Communications Directorate stated on NSosyal, the Turkish social platform, that the presidents talked about two-sided ties and the circumstances in Gaza during the phone call.
Erdogan stressed the need to boost two-sided collaboration across all sectors, particularly in the defense industry, adding that his recent visit to Washington, DC, and his two-hour summit with Trump, served to enhance two-sided relations.
He stated that Türkiye is doing deep efforts to secure peace and stability across the entire region, with a particular focus on Gaza, and he emphasized that Turkey hails initiatives focused on this goal.
Erdogan as well stressed his nation’s diplomatic attempts to speed up the process to reach peace, saying that Ankara will keep working toward regional peace.
