SATSA WARNS AGAINST TRAVEL FRAUDSTERS
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Johannesburg, 2 October 2025 - As South Africa gears up for its peak tourism season, SATSA, the Voice of Inbound Tourism in South Africa, is calling on travellers, overseas tour operators, and the local tourism trade to remain vigilant when making bookings.
With demand surging, so too does the risk of dealing with unverified businesses that can put both consumer trust and the industry’s reputation at stake. There is a noted pattern of deception targeting both local and international tourists, with fraudulent operators becoming more sophisticated in their use of stolen credentials and digital platforms.
SATSA has also noted instances of companies displaying its logo without authorisation, misleadingly implying membership. While this may seem a minor detail, the implications are serious: the SATSA logo is widely recognised as a trusted mark of credibility.
“SATSA’s logo indicates the tourism product’s commitment to ethical conduct, financial transparency, and accountability,” says David Frost, CEO of SATSA. “Every SATSA member is subject to an enforceable Code of Conduct and stringent annual checks.”
To safeguard against disappointment or financial loss, SATSA advises:
• Verifying membership by consulting SATSA’s official membership directory at or by contacting SATSA directly at ....
• Working with accredited SATSA members and to report any suspected misuse of the SATSA name or logo.
The call to vigilance comes at a critical time. South Africa is set to welcome thousands of visitors over the festive season, and fraudulent activity often rises in parallel with increased travel. SATSA’s appeal is simple: pause, verify, and book with confidence.
“By checking for SATSA membership, travellers and businesses are not only protecting themselves – they are strengthening the integrity of the entire tourism ecosystem,” Frost concludes.
