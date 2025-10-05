'Akib Akhlak', Joins Virtual Tis Hazari Court Hearings, Then Smokes 'History-Sheeter' Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Imran, a notorious 'history-sheeter' with over 50 previous cases of robbery, snatching, and illegal weapon possession, was arrested by North District police. Imran is accused of repeatedly disrupting the virtual proceedings of the Tis Hazari Court by appearing on screen in his undergarments while smoking and drinking.

The Disruption

The arrest in Old Mustafabad follows a complaint filed by a court staff member (ahlmad) of Tis Hazari Courts. The complaint detailed how on September 16 and 17, a man repeatedly joined court hearings via videoconference using the false name Akib Akhlak. The individual was observed smoking, drinking, and "refused to leave the session, despite several warnings from the court officials."

Police Investigation and Arrest

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia speaking with Times of India stated that police initiated a technical investigation, which included analysing IP addresses and call detail records. The search was complicated as the accused used fake email accounts and frequently changed his location.

DCP Banthia said, "Eventually, with the help of manual checks and local intelligence, we tracked him down to Chaman Park in Old Mustafabad." The devices used to commit the offence have been seized.

Accused's Background and Admission

During questioning, Imran, who is currently on trial for multiple charges, admitted to joining the court's video sessions on the specified dates. According to police, he claimed that someone outside the court introduced him to the video conferencing application and shared the court's meeting ID. He stated that "Out of curiosity," he began joining the virtual hearings regularly.

Police officials also revealed Imran's history; he was previously employed as a mechanic but turned to crime due to an "addiction to drugs and alcohol." He began committing robberies to fund his habits and earn quick money. Though he was released from jail in September 2021, officials said he soon "returned to his old ways."