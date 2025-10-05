Pakistan Warns India Against Military Adventurism

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has warned that any“military adventurism” by India would lead to devastating consequences, saying New Delhi would be“buried under the wreckage of its own warplanes.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 4, Asif accused Indian leaders of issuing“provocative statements” to recover their“lost credibility.” He cautioned that any repeat of past conflicts would ultimately benefit Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan's military also condemned India's“warmongering rhetoric,” warning that such remarks could spark aggression with“catastrophic outcomes.” The army reaffirmed that it is fully prepared to defend the country's sovereignty.

In a separate statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that“those who speak of eliminating Pakistan must realise that such a move would be mutually destructive.” The military insisted that while Pakistan seeks peace, it will respond forcefully to any act of aggression.

Recent reports suggest tensions have intensified since border clashes in May, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations and militant infiltration along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Regional analysts warn that this renewed exchange of threats could further destabilise the fragile peace along the India-Pakistan border. They urge both sides to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue to prevent escalation.

Experts also note that such rhetoric often signals domestic political pressure, adding that sustained communication remains the only path to avoid another military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

