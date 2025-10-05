India Warns Pakistan: 'No Restraint Next Time,' Says Army Chief Dwivedi

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that India will not show restraint if provoked again. He cautioned that continued state-sponsored terrorism from across the border could force Pakistan to“reconsider its place on the world map.”

Addressing troops in the forward area of Anupgarh in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, Gen. Dwivedi reviewed operational preparedness and urged soldiers to remain fully alert.“India is completely ready this time and won't repeat the restraint shown during Operation Sindoor 1.0,” he said.“We will act in a way that will make Pakistan question its choices.”

Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Army Chief revealed that India had struck nine terrorist sites inside Pakistan - seven by the Army and two by the Air Force.“We targeted only terrorist bases, not civilians,” he said.“But as long as Pakistan sponsors terrorism, we will hit back at those who support it.”

He added that India had provided verifiable evidence of the destroyed targets to the international community, refuting Pakistan's earlier denials. Citing a casualty list mistakenly released by Islamabad, he claimed it included more than 100 Pakistani soldiers among the dead.“The world has recognised India's right to defend itself,” he noted.

During his visit, Gen. Dwivedi also met senior officers, veterans, and local dignitaries, highlighting the Army's commitment to modernization and the integration of advanced technologies, including unmanned aerial systems and counter-drone measures.

Analysts say Dwivedi's remarks reflect India's increasingly assertive stance toward Pakistan amid renewed border tensions. His warning, they add, is both a deterrent signal and a declaration that New Delhi's patience with cross-border terrorism has run out.

