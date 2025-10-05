Kashmir's Kidney Emergency

Representational Photo

The growing number of dialysis chairs across Kashmir tells a story of a crisis that few are willing to confront.

Every week, hospitals in Srinagar and beyond admit more patients with damaged kidneys. Doctors say they are seeing people in their twenties and thirties, many of them too young for such serious illness.

What was once considered a disease of aging is becoming a generational threat.

This rise mirrors a breakdown of the systems that should've kept people healthy. Kidneys are sadly paying a heavy price in a region where drug addiction has become a major public health concern.

Many young people arrive at hospitals with organ damage caused by contaminated narcotics, repeated infections, or extreme dehydration. Others suffer the same fate because of painkillers and steroids sold easily over the counter. In the absence of medical guidance, self-medication has turned into self-harm.