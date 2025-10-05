Kashmir's Kidney Emergency
The growing number of dialysis chairs across Kashmir tells a story of a crisis that few are willing to confront.
Every week, hospitals in Srinagar and beyond admit more patients with damaged kidneys. Doctors say they are seeing people in their twenties and thirties, many of them too young for such serious illness.
What was once considered a disease of aging is becoming a generational threat.
This rise mirrors a breakdown of the systems that should've kept people healthy. Kidneys are sadly paying a heavy price in a region where drug addiction has become a major public health concern.
Many young people arrive at hospitals with organ damage caused by contaminated narcotics, repeated infections, or extreme dehydration. Others suffer the same fate because of painkillers and steroids sold easily over the counter. In the absence of medical guidance, self-medication has turned into self-harm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment