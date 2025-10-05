War Update:188 Clashes On Frontline, One Third Of Them Occurrs In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation on Facebook as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

The enemy carried out 81 air strikes, using 182 guided bombs.

In addition, the Russians carried out 4,373 shellings, including 103 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,857 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Zaliznychne, Stepove, and Chervona Krynytsia in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two command posts, and one enemy artillery unit.

In the Northern Slobozhanshcyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 189 shellings, including 12 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and toward Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodiazne, and Kutkivka.

Four Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian fighters repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break through the defenses near Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and toward Drobysheve.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and toward Yampil and Dronivka.

Two clashes took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The invader attempted to advance in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and toward Ivanopil.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Defense Forces stopped 60 aggressor assaults in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filia, and toward Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy carried out 34 attacks in the areas of Sosnivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, one combat engagement was recorded in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv sector , one combat engagement took place toward Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to October 5, 2025, amount to about 1,115,250 servicemen, including 870 yesterd ay.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine