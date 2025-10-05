403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two of AlUla’s Iconic Cultural Experiences Awarded at the Inaugural Saudi Event Awards
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) AlUla, Saudi Arabia – 24 September 2025:
Two of AlU’a’s most celebrated experiences have been awarded at the inaugural Saudi Event Awards, a recognition that underscores the destina’ion’s commitment to delivering extraordinary immersive experiences rooted in history and heritage. The awards ceremony took place at the JW Marriot Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 18th September.
The Incense Road Experience, a multisensory exploration of ancient history and living heritage set in the Old Town, was awarded the Best Arts & Culture Event, while Hegra After–Dark – Stories from the Sky Drone Show, a spectacular interpretation of the cultural significance of Saud’ Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, was recognised in the Best Entertainment Production category.
Hegra After D’rk, AlUla’s premium cultural immersion experience inspired by Nabataean history, was also shortlisted in the Best Arts and Cultu–e category – the same category it was awarded at the Middle East Event Awards earlier this year.
“AlUla’s distinct culture and ancient heritage are a remarkable source of inspiration as we showcase this destination to the world. To be acknowledged with three nominations and two awards is a testament to our commitment to sharing our rich heritage through culturally valuable experiences that truly captures the ”ublic imagination” said Eman Alankari, Executive Director of Cultural
Sites Management at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
All three nominated experiences will return this year as part of the Ancient Kingdoms Festival this November. Notably, two of the projects were led by Miznah Alrmothy, who is from the AlUla community and started her career interacting with tourists as a Rawi (translated into storyteller). She is now a key leader who brings Ancient Kingdoms Festival and her own hometown’s story to life.
Miznah Alrmothy, Creative Programs Senior Specialist at RCU and Programme Owner of the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, added:
Running from 20th November to 6th December 2025, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival brings to life the remarkable legacies of the ancient civilisations that once flourished in —lUla — spanning the kingdoms of Dadan, Lihyan, and the Nabataeans. Visitors can expect a rich programme of cultural performances, immersive archaeological tours, and rare encounters with ancient artefacts that shaped the history of the region.
AlUla’s multiple recognitions at Saudi Event Awards 2025 are an acknowledgment to the d’stination’s commitment to keeping its unique heritage alive while shaping world-class, interactive experiences that captivate global audiences.
Two of AlU’a’s most celebrated experiences have been awarded at the inaugural Saudi Event Awards, a recognition that underscores the destina’ion’s commitment to delivering extraordinary immersive experiences rooted in history and heritage. The awards ceremony took place at the JW Marriot Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 18th September.
The Incense Road Experience, a multisensory exploration of ancient history and living heritage set in the Old Town, was awarded the Best Arts & Culture Event, while Hegra After–Dark – Stories from the Sky Drone Show, a spectacular interpretation of the cultural significance of Saud’ Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, was recognised in the Best Entertainment Production category.
Hegra After D’rk, AlUla’s premium cultural immersion experience inspired by Nabataean history, was also shortlisted in the Best Arts and Cultu–e category – the same category it was awarded at the Middle East Event Awards earlier this year.
“AlUla’s distinct culture and ancient heritage are a remarkable source of inspiration as we showcase this destination to the world. To be acknowledged with three nominations and two awards is a testament to our commitment to sharing our rich heritage through culturally valuable experiences that truly captures the ”ublic imagination” said Eman Alankari, Executive Director of Cultural
Sites Management at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
All three nominated experiences will return this year as part of the Ancient Kingdoms Festival this November. Notably, two of the projects were led by Miznah Alrmothy, who is from the AlUla community and started her career interacting with tourists as a Rawi (translated into storyteller). She is now a key leader who brings Ancient Kingdoms Festival and her own hometown’s story to life.
Miznah Alrmothy, Creative Programs Senior Specialist at RCU and Programme Owner of the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, added:
Running from 20th November to 6th December 2025, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival brings to life the remarkable legacies of the ancient civilisations that once flourished in —lUla — spanning the kingdoms of Dadan, Lihyan, and the Nabataeans. Visitors can expect a rich programme of cultural performances, immersive archaeological tours, and rare encounters with ancient artefacts that shaped the history of the region.
AlUla’s multiple recognitions at Saudi Event Awards 2025 are an acknowledgment to the d’stination’s commitment to keeping its unique heritage alive while shaping world-class, interactive experiences that captivate global audiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment