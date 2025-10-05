403
Russia’s Vilyuchinsky Volcano Ascent Claims Climber’s Life
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed on Saturday that one of three climbers who fell while scaling Russia’s Vilyuchinsky Volcano in Kamchatka Krai has died.
The accident occurred earlier in the day as the group ascended the volcano. At 18:22 local time (0522 GMT), a helicopter carrying rescuers and medical teams was dispatched to the scene.
The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kamchatka Krai reported the woman who fell with the deceased is currently in critical condition.
Rescuers have reached the third climber, positioned on a steep slope and uninjured. The ministry stated, "Evacuation efforts have begun to lower her to an altitude of 1,500 meters, where medical staff from the Disaster Medicine Center are waiting."
Additional search-and-rescue personnel and volunteers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky have joined the operation. "In total, more than 40 people are involved in the rescue operation," the ministry further noted.
