Russian Forces Launch More Than 700 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy launched one missile strike on Heorhiivske. Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes targeting Zaporizhzhia, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

A total of 430 UAVs of various types-mostly FPV drones-attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivnopillia, and Charivne.

Four MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) attacks were reported in Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, and Mala Tokmachka.

Additionally, 254 artillery strikes were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Authorities received 89 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As a reminder, Russian forces previously launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia using drones and guided aerial bombs (KABs), causing power and water outages in several districts.

Earlier reports stated that the number of injured in the city had risen to nine, with one person killed. Residential buildings were destroyed, and fires were reported.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA