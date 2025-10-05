Russian Forces Launch More Than 700 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
According to him, the enemy launched one missile strike on Heorhiivske. Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes targeting Zaporizhzhia, Stepove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Chervona Krynytsia.
A total of 430 UAVs of various types-mostly FPV drones-attacked Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Rivnopillia, and Charivne.Read also: Part of Lviv left without power following Russian attack – mayor
Four MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) attacks were reported in Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Poltavka, and Mala Tokmachka.
Additionally, 254 artillery strikes were recorded in Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
Authorities received 89 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.
As a reminder, Russian forces previously launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia using drones and guided aerial bombs (KABs), causing power and water outages in several districts.
Earlier reports stated that the number of injured in the city had risen to nine, with one person killed. Residential buildings were destroyed, and fires were reported.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment