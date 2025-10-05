Russian Army Loses Another 870 Troops In War Against Ukraine
In addition, Russia's military has lost 11,230 tanks (+4), 23,299 armored fighting vehicles (+1), 33,446 artillery systems (+18), 1,516 MLRS units (+1), 1,222 air defense systems (+0), 427 aircraft (+0), 346 helicopters (+0), 66,863 operational-tactical UAVs (+320), 3,803 cruise missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 63,433 vehicles and fuel tanks (+35), and 3,971 units of special equipment (+0).
Figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards neutralize Russian Solntsepyok in Pokrovsk sector
As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 143 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy lost nearly 130 troops.
