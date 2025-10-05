Continue Or Call It Quits: Trinamool Leader Kunal Ghosh's Dilemma

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh, has hinted at his current state of confusion concerning the party, generating fresh speculation about his future outlook on his political career.

In a social media post made in Bengali on Saturday night, Ghosh, a scribe-turned-politician, hinted at his confusion on whether to continue with Trinamool Congress or adopt an alternative path in the coming days.

However, instead of stating his confusion directly, he resorted to two popular but contradicting Bengali literary proverbs, the first being "Je shoi, se roi (one who tolerates ultimately exists)", and the second being "Onyay je kore, Onyay je kore, Tobo ghrina tare jeno trino somodohe" (one who tolerates injustice should be equally hated like one does injustice)".

"The question now is which path to adopt?" Ghosh ended his social media post with this question.

Although he had given a disclaimer that his post was non-political in nature, political observers feel that through this statement, Ghosh had tried to send a message to the Trinamool Congress leadership about his dilemma on "whether to continue with the party, accepting the current development, or quit, being unable to accept internal injustice".

This is the second loaded social media post made by Ghosh within the last 48 hours.

On Friday, he made a veiled attack on a section of the senior leaders for maintaining a "silent mode" on controversial issues.

In that post, Ghosh claimed that members of the party's IT cell remained active in defending the party, the state government, and the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even when several senior party leaders chose to remain silent on certain issues.

This was not the first time Ghosh has been vocal against senior party leaders, accusing them of remaining silent instead of defending the party whenever contentious or controversial issues have affected the Trinamool or the state government led by the party.

Last year, when the entire state was in turmoil and both the Trinamool and the state government faced widespread criticism over the RG Kar rape and murder case, Ghosh had also accused senior party leaders of remaining silent, avoiding the responsibility of defending the party and the state administration against such criticism.