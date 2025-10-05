403
Mexico Urges “Repatriation” of Nationals Detained by Israel
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday called for the “immediate repatriation” of six Mexican citizens detained by Israeli authorities after an interception of a flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.
During her regular press briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed the detainees are being held at the port of Ashdod.
The activists, aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, have not yet received consular assistance. “They are going to take them to a detention center,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the Mexican Consulate is present “to support whatever is needed.”
Sheinbaum also demanded that humanitarian aid be allowed to reach Palestinians and urged that “this aggression against Gaza be stopped.”
“The Foreign Affairs Ministry will continue to promptly follow up on this unfortunate event, ensuring the rights of the detained compatriots and seeking, through all possible legal and diplomatic means, their prompt return to our country,” the ministry stated.
