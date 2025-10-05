403
Türkiye Eyes Mobile Market Evolution Via 5G Expansion
(MENAFN) The implementation of 5G technology across Türkiye is anticipated to revolutionize the nation's mobile communications landscape and introduce innovative service types and tools, particularly in fields like augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), according to figures from the telecom industry.
Experts assert that broad adoption of 5G will enable the high speeds, minimal delays, and extensive reach needed for advanced digital platforms — but this is contingent upon establishing adequate support systems.
Halil Nadir Teberci, head of the telecom operators’ group Telkoder, told a news agency that consumers using 5G will require significantly more data, compelling providers to enhance fiber-optic infrastructure and develop shared systems.
These enhancements, he explained, will fuel expansion throughout Türkiye’s mobile sector.
“The most important factor in making 5G-compatible devices more widespread is to make a robust infrastructure available for these devices — accelerating and expanding fiber investments will be decisive in the effective use of these devices, as without such an infrastructure, 5G services can’t be provided properly,” he said.
Teberci suggested that cooperative infrastructure use could reduce expenses and improve reach. “If relevant institutions supporting and facilitating infrastructure sharing adopt this approach, it will be key in ensuring the fair and balanced coverage of 5G nationwide,” he noted.
He additionally advocated for overdue policy changes to foster competition and allow new participants to enter the market.
