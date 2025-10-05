403
FIFA President Comments on Calls for Sanctions on Israel
(MENAFN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated on Thursday that the global football authority “cannot solve geopolitical problems,” responding to increasing demands for penalties against Israel.
“FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values,” Infantino remarked, seemingly defending the decision not to address Israel’s exclusion during the organization's council meeting held on Thursday.
“Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity,” Infantino continued.
He expressed that FIFA is committed to “using the power of football” to “bring people together in a divided world.”
Israel’s national football squad is currently engaged in the European qualifiers for the 2026 men’s World Cup. On the club stage, Maccabi Tel Aviv is participating in the Europa League.
Last month, a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
