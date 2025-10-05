403
US Representative says there’s no reason not to be trade partners with Russia
(MENAFN) US Representative Anna Paulina Luna stated that there is “no reason” for the US and Russia not to be “great trade partners,” responding to remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the Valdai Forum on Thursday.
During an almost four-hour appearance at the forum, Putin said that the “restoration of full-fledged relations with the US” aligns with Russia’s national interests. Luna, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, shared a portion of Putin’s speech on her official X account, endorsing the idea that Moscow and Washington should repair their ties.
“This needs to happen. There is no reason why we can’t be great trade partners with Russia,” the congresswoman wrote.
In his Valdai remarks, Putin signaled willingness to normalize relations with Washington, provided the US shows reciprocity and respects Russia’s national interests. “We see that the current US administration is guided by, first of all, the interests of its own country, the way it sees them. I believe this is a rational approach. But then Russia as well reserves the right to be guided by its national interests,” he stated.
Putin also commented on his relationship with US President Donald Trump, noting that despite Trump’s shocking public persona, he proved to be a “comfortable” interlocutor who is capable of listening and understanding.
