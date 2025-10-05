Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Chief Hails Hamas Commitment to Hostage Release

UN Chief Hails Hamas Commitment to Hostage Release


2025-10-05 01:36:35
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Hamas’ recent declaration of willingness to release hostages and engage in talks based on U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza, according to his spokesperson.

On Friday, Guterres “urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” said Stephane Dujarric in an official statement.

This development follows comments from senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk, who confirmed the group’s “agreement to Trump’s plan on a ceasefire in the besieged Strip ‘in principle,’” acknowledging the main framework while emphasizing that “implementation would require negotiations.”

The UN chief also extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their “invaluable” mediation efforts, according to Dujarric.

Reaffirming his firm stance, Guterres “reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” he added.

The United Nations pledges to support all initiatives aimed at achieving these goals to prevent further humanitarian suffering, the spokesperson emphasized.

MENAFN05102025000045017169ID1110151467

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search