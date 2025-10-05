403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Hails Hamas Commitment to Hostage Release
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Hamas’ recent declaration of willingness to release hostages and engage in talks based on U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza, according to his spokesperson.
On Friday, Guterres “urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” said Stephane Dujarric in an official statement.
This development follows comments from senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk, who confirmed the group’s “agreement to Trump’s plan on a ceasefire in the besieged Strip ‘in principle,’” acknowledging the main framework while emphasizing that “implementation would require negotiations.”
The UN chief also extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their “invaluable” mediation efforts, according to Dujarric.
Reaffirming his firm stance, Guterres “reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” he added.
The United Nations pledges to support all initiatives aimed at achieving these goals to prevent further humanitarian suffering, the spokesperson emphasized.
On Friday, Guterres “urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” said Stephane Dujarric in an official statement.
This development follows comments from senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk, who confirmed the group’s “agreement to Trump’s plan on a ceasefire in the besieged Strip ‘in principle,’” acknowledging the main framework while emphasizing that “implementation would require negotiations.”
The UN chief also extended gratitude to Qatar and Egypt for their “invaluable” mediation efforts, according to Dujarric.
Reaffirming his firm stance, Guterres “reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” he added.
The United Nations pledges to support all initiatives aimed at achieving these goals to prevent further humanitarian suffering, the spokesperson emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment