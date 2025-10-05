403
Türkiye’s Annual Inflation Climbs in September
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s yearly inflation rate rose to 33.29% in September, marking an increase from 32.95% in August and surpassing market predictions of around 32.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Friday.
According to data from TurkStat, the most significant price increases on an annual basis were recorded in education (66.1%), housing (51.36%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (36.06%).
In contrast, the smallest price hikes were seen in clothing and footwear (9.8%), communications (23.2%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (24.49%).
TurkStat highlighted three key spending categories with the greatest impact: food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 36.06%; transportation, increasing 25.3%; and housing, up 51.36%.
It stated, "The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 8.60% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.15% for transportation and 7.85% for housing."
The monthly inflation rate also accelerated to 3.23% in September, from 2.04% in August, again exceeding the anticipated figure of 2.6%.
This rise ended a 15-month trend of declining annual inflation, as shown by the official data from TurkStat.
Commenting on the figures, Türkiye’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek pointed to food prices as a major influence on the high monthly inflation during September.
"Food inflation, driven by agricultural frost and drought, was 3 percentage points above the long-term September average and contributed 1.1 percentage points to monthly inflation," Simsek noted on Turkish social platform NSosyal.
Commenting on the figures, Türkiye’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek pointed to food prices as a major influence on the high monthly inflation during September.
"Food inflation, driven by agricultural frost and drought, was 3 percentage points above the long-term September average and contributed 1.1 percentage points to monthly inflation," Simsek noted on Turkish social platform NSosyal.
