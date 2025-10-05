Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Annual Inflation Climbs in September


2025-10-05 01:36:24
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s yearly inflation rate rose to 33.29% in September, marking an increase from 32.95% in August and surpassing market predictions of around 32.5%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Friday.

According to data from TurkStat, the most significant price increases on an annual basis were recorded in education (66.1%), housing (51.36%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (36.06%).

In contrast, the smallest price hikes were seen in clothing and footwear (9.8%), communications (23.2%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (24.49%).

TurkStat highlighted three key spending categories with the greatest impact: food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 36.06%; transportation, increasing 25.3%; and housing, up 51.36%.

It stated, "The contributions of these main groups to the annual change were 8.60% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.15% for transportation and 7.85% for housing."

The monthly inflation rate also accelerated to 3.23% in September, from 2.04% in August, again exceeding the anticipated figure of 2.6%.

This rise ended a 15-month trend of declining annual inflation, as shown by the official data from TurkStat.

Commenting on the figures, Türkiye’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek pointed to food prices as a major influence on the high monthly inflation during September.

"Food inflation, driven by agricultural frost and drought, was 3 percentage points above the long-term September average and contributed 1.1 percentage points to monthly inflation," Simsek noted on Turkish social platform NSosyal.

