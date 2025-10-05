Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Senate Majority Urges Bipartisan Support to End US Government Shutdown

Senate Majority Urges Bipartisan Support to End US Government Shutdown


2025-10-05 01:30:27
(MENAFN) The leading figure in the U.S. Senate on Friday urged Democratic lawmakers to collaborate with Republicans in endorsing a temporary funding measure already approved by the House, which would promptly restore government operations.

"We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that—if it passes the Senate—will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it, and the government will reopen. It's that simple and that straightforward," stated John Thune while speaking to the press, as the government closure stretched into its third day.

"All we need is a handful more Democrats," Thune added.

According to Thune, 55 senators have already backed the continuing resolution (CR), describing it as "clean, short-term, non-partisan," yet Democratic senators have pledged to oppose any legislation that lacks provisions aimed at reducing medical care expenses.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile, emphasized that the lower chamber had fulfilled its responsibilities.
"The House did send a bipartisan, very simple, very conventional, 24-page, continuous resolution to keep the lights on ... We passed it, and it's been rejected by the Senate. So, the House will come back into session and do its work as soon as (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government. That's plain and simple," Johnson remarked.

Democratic lawmakers maintain that a truly bipartisan measure must include an extension of health coverage subsidies.

Thune also reacted to earlier statements from President Donald Trump, who referred to the ongoing government closure as an "unprecedented opportunity" to reduce federal outlays, dismiss public sector workers, and slash programs long opposed by Republicans.

News agency names were not mentioned in the original article, so none are bolded. Let me know if you want to adapt this as a formal article or release.

MENAFN05102025000045017167ID1110151449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search