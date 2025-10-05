403
Senate Majority Urges Bipartisan Support to End US Government Shutdown
(MENAFN) The leading figure in the U.S. Senate on Friday urged Democratic lawmakers to collaborate with Republicans in endorsing a temporary funding measure already approved by the House, which would promptly restore government operations.
"We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that—if it passes the Senate—will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it, and the government will reopen. It's that simple and that straightforward," stated John Thune while speaking to the press, as the government closure stretched into its third day.
"All we need is a handful more Democrats," Thune added.
According to Thune, 55 senators have already backed the continuing resolution (CR), describing it as "clean, short-term, non-partisan," yet Democratic senators have pledged to oppose any legislation that lacks provisions aimed at reducing medical care expenses.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, meanwhile, emphasized that the lower chamber had fulfilled its responsibilities.
"The House did send a bipartisan, very simple, very conventional, 24-page, continuous resolution to keep the lights on ... We passed it, and it's been rejected by the Senate. So, the House will come back into session and do its work as soon as (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government. That's plain and simple," Johnson remarked.
Democratic lawmakers maintain that a truly bipartisan measure must include an extension of health coverage subsidies.
Thune also reacted to earlier statements from President Donald Trump, who referred to the ongoing government closure as an "unprecedented opportunity" to reduce federal outlays, dismiss public sector workers, and slash programs long opposed by Republicans.
