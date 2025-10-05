Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty Starrer Film Crosses ₹200 Crore
The Kannada film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has once again leaped at the box office. After a bumper opening day, the collection dropped on the second day. But on the third day, its earnings saw a surge again
According to sacnilk, 'Kantara Chapter 1' netted ₹55 crore in India on day 3, a 19.5% growth from Friday's ₹46 crore
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has a net collection of ₹162.85 crore in India. The film earned ₹61.85 crore on its first day, but saw a 25.63% drop on the second day.
Produced by Hombale Films with a ₹125 crore budget, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has recovered its cost in three days. It's now profitable by about ₹37.85 crore, over 30% of its budget.
'Kantara Chapter 1' has crossed ₹200 crore in gross worldwide collections. The film grossed ₹148 crore globally in two days. Adding India's day 3 net of ₹55 crore pushes it past the 200 crore mark.
'Kantara Chapter 1' is a hit in multiple languages. In two days, it earned ₹33.1Cr (Kannada), ₹31Cr (Hindi), ₹24.75Cr (Telugu), ₹10Cr (Tamil), and ₹9Cr (Malayalam).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment