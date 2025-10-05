Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty Starrer Film Crosses ₹200 Crore

The Kannada film 'Kantara Chapter 1' has once again leaped at the box office. After a bumper opening day, the collection dropped on the second day. But on the third day, its earnings saw a surge again

According to sacnilk, 'Kantara Chapter 1' netted ₹55 crore in India on day 3, a 19.5% growth from Friday's ₹46 crore

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has a net collection of ₹162.85 crore in India. The film earned ₹61.85 crore on its first day, but saw a 25.63% drop on the second day.

Produced by Hombale Films with a ₹125 crore budget, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has recovered its cost in three days. It's now profitable by about ₹37.85 crore, over 30% of its budget.

'Kantara Chapter 1' has crossed ₹200 crore in gross worldwide collections. The film grossed ₹148 crore globally in two days. Adding India's day 3 net of ₹55 crore pushes it past the 200 crore mark.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is a hit in multiple languages. In two days, it earned ₹33.1Cr (Kannada), ₹31Cr (Hindi), ₹24.75Cr (Telugu), ₹10Cr (Tamil), and ₹9Cr (Malayalam).