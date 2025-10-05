Ayushmann Khurrana's Suspense Thriller 'Andhadhun' Completes 7 Years Check UNKNOWN Facts

It's been 7 years since the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu's film Andhadhun. The movie was released on October 5, 2018. Director Sriram Raghavan made this black comedy crime thriller

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana were in the lead roles in the film Andhadhun. This was their first film together. This suspense thriller caused a stir at the box office upon release. The movie was loved by the audience.

The story of the 138-minute film Andhadhun is powerful. The climax is so intense you can't move from your seat for even a second. Not just the climax, it's full of thrilling suspense from start to finish.

The story of the 2018 film Andhadhun is about Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Akash Saraf, a pianist who pretends to be blind. While faking his blindness, he gets into huge trouble.

Tabu also has a special role in Andhadhun. Her character, Simi Sinha, is cheating on her husband with a lover. One day, when Ayushmann visits her house, he sees her husband's dead body but pretends to be blind. However, Tabu suspects him. What happens next blew the audience's minds. Radhika Apte is also in the movie.

The story of director Sriram Raghavan's film was written by Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, and Hemanth M. Rao. The film was shot in Pune in 44 days. Its budget was 32 crores, and it earned 456.89 crores.

The suspense, thriller, and climax of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun were so liked that it was remade 3 times in the South. It has an 8.2 rating on IMDb. It was remade in Malayalam as Bhramam, in Tamil as Andhagan, and in Telugu as Maestro.