Gaza's Frontline Reporters Risk Death For The Story
By BASSEM MROUE and ADAM GELLER
Beirut- Minutes after journalists gathered outside a Gaza hospital to survey the damage of an Israeli strike, Ibrahim Qannan pointed his camera up at the battered building as the others climbed its external stairs.
Then Qannan watched in horror - while broadcasting live - as a second strike killed the friends and colleagues he knew so well.
“We live side by side with death,” Qannan, a correspondent for the Cairo-based Al-Ghad TV said in an interview.
“I still cannot believe that five of our colleagues were struck in front of me on camera and I try to hold up and look strong to carry the message. May no one feel such feelings. They are painful feelings.”
The deaths of the five journalists in the August 25 strikes on Nasser Hospital add to a toll of nearly 200 news workers killed by Israeli forces while working to bring Gaza's story to the world. Those killed in the attack, which left a total of 22 people dead, included Mariam Dagga, 33, a visual journalist who freelanced for The Associated Press and other outlets.
