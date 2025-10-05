Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Automotive Awakening: Electric Buses Signal New Industrial Era

Azerbaijan's Automotive Awakening: Electric Buses Signal New Industrial Era


2025-10-05 01:06:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the heart of the South Caucasus, a quiet revolution is underway - not only in the political sphere, but in the realm of industrial innovation. Azerbaijan, long known for its oil and gas wealth, is now steering toward a future powered by manufacturing, technology, and green mobility. The recent announcement that 300 electric buses will be produced by year's end at the Sumqayıt Industrial Park is more than a milestone - it's a statement of intent.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN05102025000195011045ID1110151404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search