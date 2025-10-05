Azerbaijan's Automotive Awakening: Electric Buses Signal New Industrial Era

In the heart of the South Caucasus, a quiet revolution is underway - not only in the political sphere, but in the realm of industrial innovation. Azerbaijan, long known for its oil and gas wealth, is now steering toward a future powered by manufacturing, technology, and green mobility. The recent announcement that 300 electric buses will be produced by year's end at the Sumqayıt Industrial Park is more than a milestone - it's a statement of intent.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%