403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Textiles Launches 'Swadeshi Campaign' To Boost Domestic Demand For Handloom, Handicrafts, And Textile Products
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4 October, Delhi: Ministry of Textiles is launching Swadeshi Campaign to boost the domestic demand for handloom, handicrafts, and textile products in the Country. The Aim and objective of the Campaign is to:
Stimulate Domestic Demand
Increase domestic textile consumption especially among urban millennial and Gen Z.
Embed Textile Heritage in National Identity
Reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers
Empower Producers and MSMEs
Expand market access, visibility, and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and textile MSMEs
Align with Atmanirbhar Bharat
Integrate campaign efforts with initiatives like PLI for Textiles, PM MITRA Parks, ODOP
Institutional Procurement
Encourage ministries, PSUs, and educational institutions to adopt Indian-made textiles in uniforms, furnishings etc
The campaign will be run across India for next 6 to 9 months. The Campaign aims to create awareness and educate people about the rich heritage of domestic products. The objective is to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.
The awareness will be created through various events, social engagements and by using social media platforms. The campaign seeks active participation of various State Governments.
India's market size of textiles and clothing is $179 Bn in 2024 which is growing at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 7% per annum.
The contribution of Household (HH) sector to the domestic market is 58% and it is growing at CAGR of 8.19%. At the same time, the Non Household consumption is 21% of the domestic market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.79%.
However, the recent changes in the rates due to GST reforms, it is expected that there will be enhanced demand for the textiles and apparels in the household and non-household sector, which may yield in higher growth rates in the consumption of textiles in the country.
With continued initiatives of Government through various programmes and implementation of Swadeshi campaigns, it is expected that domestic demand shall increase by CAGR of 9 -10% per annum to reach a total domestic demand of textiles to US$ 250 billion by 2030.
Stimulate Domestic Demand
Increase domestic textile consumption especially among urban millennial and Gen Z.
Embed Textile Heritage in National Identity
Reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers
Empower Producers and MSMEs
Expand market access, visibility, and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and textile MSMEs
Align with Atmanirbhar Bharat
Integrate campaign efforts with initiatives like PLI for Textiles, PM MITRA Parks, ODOP
Institutional Procurement
Encourage ministries, PSUs, and educational institutions to adopt Indian-made textiles in uniforms, furnishings etc
The campaign will be run across India for next 6 to 9 months. The Campaign aims to create awareness and educate people about the rich heritage of domestic products. The objective is to reposition Indian textiles as symbols of pride, style, especially among youth and urban consumers.
The awareness will be created through various events, social engagements and by using social media platforms. The campaign seeks active participation of various State Governments.
India's market size of textiles and clothing is $179 Bn in 2024 which is growing at an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of more than 7% per annum.
The contribution of Household (HH) sector to the domestic market is 58% and it is growing at CAGR of 8.19%. At the same time, the Non Household consumption is 21% of the domestic market and is growing at a CAGR of 6.79%.
However, the recent changes in the rates due to GST reforms, it is expected that there will be enhanced demand for the textiles and apparels in the household and non-household sector, which may yield in higher growth rates in the consumption of textiles in the country.
With continued initiatives of Government through various programmes and implementation of Swadeshi campaigns, it is expected that domestic demand shall increase by CAGR of 9 -10% per annum to reach a total domestic demand of textiles to US$ 250 billion by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment