Kuwait 1St Deputy PM In Washington DC On Official Visit


2025-10-05 01:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation arrived late Saturday in Washington DC on an official visit.
Kuwait's Ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, and embassy staff received the First Deputy Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation. (end)
