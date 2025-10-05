403
Trump welcomes Hamas’ response to his truce agreement
(MENAFN) On Friday, Donald Trump stated that he welcomed Hamas' reaction to his proposed truce and prisoner-exchange agreement, indicating his belief that the Palestinian group is "ready for a lasting peace."
He stated on his Truth Social platform that "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" , he also said that "right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."
Trump has delivered a separate video message where he expressed gratitude to Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and acknowledged "and so many others, so many people fought so hard."
He said that "This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete," he also mentioned that "we were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end, and seeing peace in the Middle East, and we're very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly."
