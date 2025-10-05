Vera Hair Company Launches Nationwide Pop-Up Tour Bringing Free Extension Education To Stylists

Photo courtesy of Vera Hair Co.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Hair Co. has announced the launch of a nationwide pop-up tour offering complimentary extension education valued at $1,500. Each stop will feature live look-and-learn demonstrations, giving licensed professionals the chance to observe application techniques in real time and gain hands-on familiarity with Vera Hair Co.'s extension products.

The new tour builds on momentum from earlier in 2025, when the company hosted 11 pop-up events that drew more than 700 stylists nationwide. That strong turnout highlighted the demand for accessible, high-quality education and created the foundation for an expanded schedule running through the end of the year.

Vera Hair Co. has confirmed 10 additional events for 2025, with stops in Scottsdale, New York City, Denver, San Diego, Orange County, Chicago, Nashville, and Salt Lake City. The tour begins October 26 at Hainsworth & Co. salon in Scottsdale, led by extension educator daAbby Larsen, with celebrity stylist Kayla Stag joining select sessions and more names to be announced.

“These classes, which often cost between $500 and $1,500 in the professional market, are being offered at no cost to attendees,” the company stated.“Events are open to all local stylists-no purchase necessary, no sales pressure, and no requirement to be an existing Vera Hair Co customer.”

The nationwide pop-up offers digital and in-person training that covers installation, blending, and maintenance techniques. This pop-up will allow stylists the opportunity to attend live demonstrations and product sessions. Information about the events is available through Vera's website and official social media channels, including Instagram.

“Vera is not just a supplier. We are building a community where stylists learn, earn, and grow together,” the company said.“We invest in stylists through complimentary, high-value training and create a supportive community where their craft comes first.”

Stylists can RSVP for upcoming pop-up events directly at Vera Hair Co.'s event page . With limited space available at each stop, early registration is encouraged.

About Vera Hair Co.

Vera Hair Co is a U.S based professional hair extension company whose mission is to simplify the extension business for the modern extension expert through pre-customized wefts, dedicated concierge support, and generous rewards for our Pro Partners. The company partners exclusively with licensed stylists and provides high-quality, ethically sourced extensions, education, and concierge support. Through their pop-up events, Vera Hair Co. offers stylists tools to strengthen techniques, expand services, and grow their businesses. Vera Hair Co. is trusted by over 1,550 extension experts and salon owners across the United States and continues to build its community-first model.

