Nayanthara To Sanjay Dutt: 7 Indian Celebs Who Are Parents Of Twins

Many stars in the film industry have given birth to twins. Some have had twins through surrogacy. Who are the stars, besides Nayanthara, Manchu Vishnu, Karan Johar who have twins?

At 40, Nayanthara remains a top South heroine. She married director Vignesh Shivan in 2022 and welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy shortly after.

Tollywood hero Manchu Vishnu married Viranica Reddy in 2009. In 2011, they welcomed twin daughters, Ariaana and Viviana. The couple later had two more children.

Udaya Bhanu, the first anchor to achieve stardom in Telugu cinema, has twin daughters. After a previous marriage, she wed Vijay Kumar, and they named their girls Yuvi and Bhoomi.

Bharath, famous for the film 'Premisthe,' married his school friend Jeshly in 2013. The couple has twin sons, Aadhyan and Jayan. His career has since slowed down.

Sanjay Dutt married his third wife, Manyata Dutt, in 2008. In 2010, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra. He now often plays villain roles.

Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber in 2011. After adopting a daughter, Nisha, in 2017, they welcomed twin boys, Asher and Noah, via surrogacy in 2018.

Unmarried Bollywood director Karan Johar became a father to twins, a girl named Roohi and a boy named Yash, via surrogacy in 2017. He is a top producer in the industry.